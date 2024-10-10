Get ready to transform your home into a cozy haven this winter! Embrace the upcoming season by attending the Fall Home Show, your one-stop destination for all things home improvement. Connect with skilled landscapers, talented designers, reliable contractors, and a host of other experts who can help bring your vision to life. From enhancing your outdoor spaces to revamping the interiors, this event has everything you need to elevate your living environment. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore exclusive deals, special offers, exciting giveaways, and much more at the Fall Home Show. Make your way to the event and take the first step towards creating the home of your dreams!

Saturday, October 5: 9am – 5pm

Sunday, October 6: 10am – 4pm

Fall Home Show Giveaways Include:

Keyes Exteriors $6,500 Value

Win a 10 x 10 Paver Patio with a 6′ sitting wall. Pending location grade, prices can vary.

Central Virginia Hot Tub & Spa Outlet $6,499 Value

3 person platinum spa – comes with LED lights, stereo, waterfall, steps, chemicals. Includes warranties & delivery.

A1 Door Company $3,000 Value

Garage door screen with installation included.

FloorTech Concrete Coatings $1,500 Value

$1,500 towards total garage floor transformation ($1,500 covers One-Car Garage, $1,500 credit will be applied to services on spaces larger.)

Roof Maxx of Fredericksburg up to $1,500 Value

50% off on a roof treatment up to 2,500 sq. ft. ($1,500 Value). 10% off for attendees who book their free roof assessment at the show.

Fraser Wood Elements $895 Value

Pick from a live edge or reclaimed fireplace mantel. Fraser will cut piece to length if needed.

Merry Maids $500 Value

Enter to win a free house cleaning. Deep clean of your home up to 4,000 sq ft.

Ethan Allen $390 Value

Large Gold Leafed Clam Shell. In nature, giant clamshells are as intriguing as they are rare. Thanks to a complex molding process that imprints every detail, this reproduction captures the artistry of the real thing. Generously scaled, the poly resin sculpture is made even more beautiful by a striking gold foil core.